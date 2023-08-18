NV Energy prepares for Hurricane Hilary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With showers and thunderstorms in the forecast due to the approach of Hurricane Hilary, NV Energy reminded its customers to be prepared and safe this weekend.

“NV Energy is carefully monitoring the storm and has taken extra precautions ahead of the storm to ensure the safety and security of our communities and our infrastructure,” it said in a media release on Friday afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected Sunday through Monday.

The utility company said that it is carefully monitoring the storm and “has taken extra precautions ahead of the storm to ensure the safety and security of our communities and our infrastructure.” Crews are on standby, ready to respond to potential outages caused by extreme weather.

NV Energy encouraged customers to make sure that their mobile phone number is listed on their account. Customers can sign up for outage alerts here.

“We encourage customers to be extra vigilant and safe during the storm,” NV Energy added. More information about how to prepare for an outage and how to report one is available here.

