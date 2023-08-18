North Las Vegas police arrest ex-PTAA tutor

By Michael Bell
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police have arrested a former Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy tutor for lewdness.

Logan Fields Sr., 70, faces two counts of open and gross lewdness with a minor under the age of 14.

Police said he was arrested Wednesday after they received a report Aug. 3 ave inappropriate conduct allegedly occurring in 2021 between Field and a student.

The alleged incidents are believed to have occurred in late August or early September of 2021 during the course of a tutoring program operated at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. The program is no longer active.

As of Friday Fields is being held at the community correctional center on $20,000 bond.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Fields or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

