New library program will provide 50K Southern Nevada households access to free WiFi

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new program launching through the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will provide thousands of low-income Las Vegas residents with access to WiFi.

According to a news release, the library district has received a $3.8 million grant from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund to help fund the program.

The library district says that as part of the personal wifi program, 50,000 Southern Nevada households will be able to access connectivity to the Cox virtual hotspot network.

To access the WiFi, officials say people will use their library cards to borrow a User ID and password from participating Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branches. From there, the user ID and password provide free access to the CoxWiFi hotspot network on up to three devices until June 30, 2024.

Officials note that because the login information can be used on up to three devices, parents can share their credentials with family members, thereby expanding the service to as many as 150,000 residents.

“Our mission at the Library District is to contribute to the elimination of the digital divide,” said Library District Executive Director Kelvin Watson. “Access to connectivity and technology should be a right that is available to everyone, and access in the home is especially important as children head back to school. This partnership with Cox Communications is another example of how public libraries are creating powerful programs using public funding to erase barriers and unlock opportunity.”

In order to qualify for the free WiFi progam, the library district says customers must:

Be age 18 or over

Have a valid, full-service Las Vegas-Clark County Library card. Library cards are available to Clark County residents at the customer service desks of all Las Vegas-Clark County Library branches. (Note: Library District Instant eCards cannot be used for this program.)

Not currently have internet access to meet educational and/or employment needs

According to Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, “the program is the first of its kind in Nevada and possibly in the nation.”

Traditionally, library officials say that in other states, branches lend physical hotspot devices to customers, which then must be returned at the end of the lending period. However, with the program through the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, there is nothing to return when service ends on June 30, 2024.

Officials note that the CoxWiFi User IDs and passwords are limited and will be available to check out on a first-come, first-served basis starting Aug. 18.

The free WiFi program is available only at these participating Las Vegas-Clark County Library District branches:

Centennial Hills Library

Clark County Library

East Las Vegas Library

Enterprise Library

Meadows Library

Rainbow Library

Sahara West Library

Spring Valley Library

Summerlin Library

Sunrise Library

West Charleston Library

West Las Vegas Library

Whitney Library

Windmill Library.

Visit TheLibraryDistrict.org for locations and hours.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.