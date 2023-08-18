New CCSD teacher says she was promised one salary, now being paid another

New CCSD teacher says she was promised one salary, now being paid another
By Kim Passoth
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New CCSD teacher says she was promised one salary, now being paid another.

A tenured educator new to the Clark County School District this school year says she is not getting paid what she was promised, partly due to on-going teacher contract negotiations with the district.

“I have taught special education for 20 of the 24 years of teaching,” shared Jennifer Brown-Mendoza. Brown-Mendoza has two master’s degrees and has taught in several states. Brown-Mendoza wanted to move to Las Vegas to be closer to family, a major airport and for what she thought would be better pay.

“The pay here is higher than Arizona and the benefits here were better,” Brown-Mendoza explained. The pay scale for teachers currently on CCSD’s website is based on experience and for transferring teachers, past salary.

“The website advertises $96,989,” Brown-Mendoza stated. When she got her contract, she learned she will be paid about $1,800 less. Brown-Mendoza contacted the district who told her the current pay scale advertised by CCSD on their website is out of date because of the ongoing negotiations with the union representing teachers, Clark County Education Association. The district said it notified teachers via email in May the scale would be changing due retirement contributions, but Brown-Mendoza wasn’t part of the district then and didn’t get the memo. She emailed them looking for answers.

“The tone was very cold and icy, in fact it was rude,” Brown-Mendoza contended. Brown-Mendoza is also not getting a $4,000 relocation bonus. That bonus is also still advertised on CCSD’s website, offered due to a critical teacher shortage, but CCSD says it was only for the 2022/ 2023 school year.

“Whether it is $5 or a $1,000 or $5,000 it causes mistrust,” Brown-Mendoza asserted.

FOX5 asked the district about the pay adjustment. They sent this statement:

The salary schedule you provided is for last school year (2022-23). Effective July 1, 2023, the Nevada Public Employees’ Retirement System (NV PERS) instituted increases in the contribution rate for covered employees. As a result, the salary schedules were adjusted by 1.875 percent to reflect the employee’s portion of the rate increase. This information was shared with employees in an email dated May 26, 2023.

The PERS contribution increase was addressed through agreements with 4 of the 5 bargaining units. Because the bargaining unit for teachers would not agree until negotiations are completed, licensed personnel saw a reduction in pay equal to the 1.875 percent PERS contribution increase.

