Life is Beautiful announces daily schedules for downtown Las Vegas festival

Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in...
Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Life is Beautiful has released the daily schedules for its upcoming festival in downtown Las Vegas.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the event, Life is Beautiful will be held Sept. 22-24.

Organizers say the three-day music and arts festival will feature performances by “emerging artists and chart-toppers alike,” with sets from past Life is Beautiful headliners The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza, along with The 1975, FLUME, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Kim Petras, among others.

According to the schedule, The Killers will play on the Downtown Stage Friday, Sept. 22 from 11:30 p.m. until 12:55 a.m. Kendrick Lamar will headline the same stage on Saturday night from 11:40 p.m. until 12:55 a.m. ODESZA will take over the Downtown Stage on Sunday from 11:25 p.m. until 12:55 a.m.

The full 2023 Life is Beautiful schedule can be found below:

