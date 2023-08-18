Las Vegas police still searching for May east valley robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are still trying to locate and identify the suspect in a May armed robbery.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are still trying to locate and identify the suspect in a May armed robbery.

On May 4, the suspect entered a convenience store near the 300 block of N. Mojave Rd. in Las Vegas. A police report said that he robbed employees while wielding a gun. The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, approximately 5′8″ tall, with an average build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

