Las Vegas police investigating northwest valley shooting

Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting in the northwest valley.

According to a police report, officers responded at 2:50 pm. to a call on the 2900 block of W. Washington Ave.

At this time, police could only reveal that one victim has been injured. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

