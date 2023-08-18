Las Vegas police investigating northwest valley shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an afternoon shooting in the northwest valley.

According to a police report, officers responded at 2:50 pm. to a call on the 2900 block of W. Washington Ave.

At this time, police could only reveal that one victim has been injured. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

