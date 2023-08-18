Holding on to memories: Las Vegas Valley woman seeing results in Alzheimer’s drug study

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -When the FDA approved Lecanemab last month, it offered hope to millions of people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The medication, sold under the brand name Lequembi, is the first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease. But researchers aren’t stopping there. They want to know if this disease could be halted in its tracks.

That’s what Verna and Randy Peterson want to find out as well. The Anthem couple lives a full life in their 70s. Randy used to be a drummer with The Guess Who and still works with the rock band. Verna likes to write, but a few years ago, she noticed that something wasn’t quite right with her memory.

“It was pretty obvious to me that I was not remembering names of people that I would meet,” she explained.

An MRI confirmed that she was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. She also lost her mother to it. But Verna learned that she was a perfect candidate for a study looking to get ahead of the disease.

Beta-amyloid plaque forms in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients, making simple tasks impossible and robbing them of their memories. Dr. Charles Bernick is the lead researcher with the AHEAD Study at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas.

“If we can remove that plaque early ahead of any symptoms, we can potentially prevent somebody from developing more symptomatic Alzheimer’s Disease,” he said.

We can change the trajectory of the disease. We can slow the disease process. And the thought is if you can start that early enough, you can stop or delay more severe consequences of the disease.

Bernick noted that the study began in 2020 and results aren’t expected for 6-7 years. But in the meantime, he says this recent breakthrough may be just the beginning.

“It’s really an exciting time in our field, because we’re not at a point where effective treatments are on the market now, but we can expect more in the future,” he said.

As in most medical studies, Verna doesn’t know whether she is receiving the actual drug or a placebo, but the couple has seen a difference.

Verna Peterson is participating in the AHEAD Study, helping to test a new Alzheimer's Disease drug (FOX5)

“What I’ve noticed is when she comes back from the clinic, I think she’s sharper,” said Randy. “I think she can remember things that I can’t even remember.”

“I feel pretty good,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s because I feel uplifted because I’m participating in a study, or what it is, but I guess one day I will find out.”

Verna knows that day is still years away, but the couple is making plans and creating new memories. She has resumed writing and they watching their grandson, who is quite a force on the hockey rink.

“I really am doing this for my grandson because I want to see him grow up,” Verna said. “I want to see him play hockey and do all the things that he loves to do.”

The AHEAD Study is still looking for more volunteers. Ideal candidates would have a family history of Alzheimer’s, but also have minimal to slight memory issues. You can call directly at 702-701-7944. You can also learn more about the study here.

