‘God took a good man’: Lahaina victim spent last moments shielding dog

An artist is paying tribute to a Lahaina victim who spent his last moments trying to protect the dog he loved so much.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Franklin Trejos spent his last moments trying to protect a good friend. Those who knew him aren’t surprised.

Trejos, 68, died in the Lahaina wildfire as he attempted to flee with a friend’s dog.

Geoff Bogar, a retired fire captain, knew Trejos for 35 years.

Bogar was also the one who found his friend’s body, lying on top of the remains of the Bogars’ beloved 3-year-old golden retriever Sam.

It was clear, Bogar said, his friend had tried whatever he could to protect Sam.

SPECIAL SECTION: Maui Wildfires

Bogar told the Associated Press that he and Trejos initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina and save Bogar’s house. But as the flames moved closer and closer, they knew they had to flee.

Each ran to his own car. When Bogar’s vehicle wouldn’t start, he broke through a window to get out and crawled on the ground until a police patrol found him, and he was taken to a hospital.

Trejos didn’t escape.

Trejos was a native of Costa Rica and had lived for years with Bogar and his wife Shannon, helping her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t.

He filled their lives with love and laughter. “God took a really good man,” said Shannon Weber-Bogar said. “There’s no way to say what a great guy he is.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Multiple people shot in west Las Vegas, suspect in custody
Suspect in custody after one dead, 3 injured in west Las Vegas shooting
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley
Buyer (agents) beware: Las Vegas Valley realtors react to looming lawsuit
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

Latest News

Flooding in a Las Vegas storm drain on Nov. 20, 2019.
The effort to clear storm drains - and help people living in them
The effort to clear storm drains - and help people living in them
The effort to clear storm drains - and help people living in them
The FDA approved a new Alzheimer's drug last month
Holding on to memories: Las Vegas Valley woman seeing results in Alzheimer’s drug study
Filling Lake Mead with water from Lake Powell is one proposal to save the Colorado River system
Group proposes to fill Lake Mead by draining Lake Powell
Holding on to memories: Las Vegas Valley woman seeing results in Alzheimer’s drug study