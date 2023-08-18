‘God took a good man’: Lahaina victim spent last moments shielding dog

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Franklin Trejos spent his last moments trying to protect a good friend. Those who knew him aren’t surprised.

Trejos, 68, died in the Lahaina wildfire as he attempted to flee with a friend’s dog.

Geoff Bogar, a retired fire captain, knew Trejos for 35 years.

Bogar was also the one who found his friend’s body, lying on top of the remains of the Bogars’ beloved 3-year-old golden retriever Sam.

It was clear, Bogar said, his friend had tried whatever he could to protect Sam.

Bogar told the Associated Press that he and Trejos initially stayed behind to help others in Lahaina and save Bogar’s house. But as the flames moved closer and closer, they knew they had to flee.

Each ran to his own car. When Bogar’s vehicle wouldn’t start, he broke through a window to get out and crawled on the ground until a police patrol found him, and he was taken to a hospital.

Trejos didn’t escape.

Trejos was a native of Costa Rica and had lived for years with Bogar and his wife Shannon, helping her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t.

He filled their lives with love and laughter. “God took a really good man,” said Shannon Weber-Bogar said. “There’s no way to say what a great guy he is.”

