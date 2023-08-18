FOX5, Take 5 to Care partners team with Las Vegas police for National Recovery Month

FOX5 Take 5 to Care
FOX5 Take 5 to Care(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 KVVU, its Take 5 to Care partners Landmark Recovery and Subaru of Las Vegas, as well as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have teamed up for a Pill Take Back Day in honor of National Recovery Month this September. The goal this month is to come together, bring awareness and promote the safety and wellbeing of our community.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sees a lot of different drug use throughout the valley, one of the most concerning things is pill use,” said Captain Branden Clarkson with LVMPD. “The one thing that I want people to be aware of is to not take any prescription pill or any pill that is not yours, especially if you don’t know where it came from.”

On Friday, September 29th, FOX5 KVVU, Landmark Recovery, Subaru of Las Vegas and LVMPD will be at LVMPD Bolden Area Command for Pill Take Back Day encouraging the public to dispose of any expired or unused prescription drugs. In addition to this date, the public can dispose of pills year-round at any area command pill deposit box completely anonymously. The only requirement is that people dispose of pills only, no needles or liquids. To find a disposal box near you, visit the LVMPD website here.

Executive Director of Landmark Recovery at Las Vegas Dymon Boeckmann said, “some risks of unsafely storing prescriptions drugs in the house is that a child could take those pills and be poisoned, a teenager could misuse them, someone could sell them illegally and addictions could potentially form.”

If you or someone you know is looking for help or additional resources, visit the Landmark Recovery website here.

