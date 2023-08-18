Forecast Outlook - 08/18/23

Friday Afternoon T-Storms, Then Widespread Weekend Rain
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Before we see the moisture from Hilary arrive on Saturday, some scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to pass through Southern Nevada on Friday. Stronger storms may pick back up during the afternoon. High temperatures will be hovering around 100°.

We’re on track to see big weekend weather changes as moisture from Hurricane Hilary pushes into Southern Nevada. A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Southern Nevada starting Saturday morning through Monday afternoon. Rounds of heavy rain bring the potential for flash flooding around the area. At this time, the rain looks to become more widespread with embedded thunderstorms Saturday after sunset through Monday morning.

Looking at the latest data this afternoon, most neighborhoods around Southern Nevada are forecast to see 1 to 3 inches of rainfall Saturday through Monday. This is significant rain for a 3-day period. Las Vegas averages 4.18″ for the entire year. It’s not out of the question that we pick up around 50% of our average yearly rainfall over those 3 days.

Hilary is currently a Category 4 hurricane The water is warm down in that part of the Pacific, so rapid strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane is expected as the storm passes west of Cabo. Cabo will not take a direct hit but will see increasing rain.

As it moves into colder water off the California Coast, the hurricane will be weakening. Right now, the storm is forecast to move into Southern California Sunday night into early Monday morning. It’s possible that it may still be a tropical storm when it moves into California. That would be wind at or above 39 mph.

Regardless of the category, this tropical moisture is still expected to have significant impacts on the region. Forecast high temperatures on Sunday and Monday in Las Vegas will only be in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will be lower, but it will feel very humid outside.

After the widespread rain tapers later Monday, some moisture is expected to stick around throughout much of next week. This will keep scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Southern Nevada.

