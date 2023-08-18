Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County, Tennessee, on Friday. (Source: courtesy JD Dotson/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:56 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Multiple people shot in west Las Vegas, suspect in custody
Suspect in custody after one dead, 3 injured in west Las Vegas shooting, stabbing
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley
Buyer (agents) beware: Las Vegas Valley realtors react to looming lawsuit
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Sinkhole swallows car with 2 people
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day