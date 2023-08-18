The effort to clear storm drains - and help people living in them

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Valley officials are preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Hilary to hit Las Vegas by clearing detention basins and storm drains. However, they face an obstacle – people who live in storm drains underground.

“We are concerned for the safety of our homeless neighbors that are living underground,” Louis Lacey, homeless response director for HELP of Southern Nevada, told FOX5 Thursday regarding the incoming storm. “When that happens, water comes rushing down, and there is high potential for individuals to get injured or lose their life.”

Before big storms hit, Lacey’s team gets out information about where those people can go so they don’t get flooded out.

“Once the rain event starts, then we will come back and we will look for individuals that are escaping that need services and we will transport them to those services,” Lacey continued.

Anyone left down in the tunnels deals not only with water, but also the belongings of their fellow underground residents.

“The water is not what gets you,” Lacey explained. “It’s all the debris that comes flying down the tunnels. That knocks you down and then you drown.”

“If they can’t get that stuff out before a storm hits, then that turns into debris for us,” Steven Parrish, general manager of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District, said of the items left by people who stay in the tunnels. “It winds up collecting on piers and bridges and on trash racks and that type of thing. And that can create a flood potential for us.”

Parrish describes his job as more challenging when having to account for the people and things in the 684 miles of flood channels in Clark County.

“It’s a difficult situation,” he said. “We try to harden our facilities with fencing and other things to try to keep the homeless out of the system, but they always manage to get in there, and it’s a tough problem.”

You can report clogged channels and detention basins through the Clark County FixIt App.

