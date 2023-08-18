Clark County Code Enforcement investigating after Airbnb rental party ends in gunfire

A party at a Las Vegas Airbnb ended in gunfire
A party at a Las Vegas Airbnb ended in gunfire
By Joe Vigil
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:39 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Code Enforcement is now investigating after a party at a home near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond ended in gunfire early Monday morning.

Bullets hit at least five homes. At least one bullet went through a home and into a couple’s dining room. There were no reports of any injuries.

Homeowner Luoyi Pan told FOX5 that her Airbnb rental was for a 20-year-old woman’s birthday party. She said only a few people were supposed to attend.

Clark County officials said the home is in an unincorporated part of Clark County. They added that with some exceptions, short-term rentals are illegal in unincorporated Clark County. Penalties for operating an unpermitted short-term rental are up to $500 for each day it is rented in violation of county code. Liability and jail time would not be part of the Code Enforcement investigation, officials said.

Pan told FOX5 she had not been contacted about the investigation as of Thursday afternoon. She has apologized to at least one neighbor. Bullets struck his home in several places. He told FOX5 on the scene he’s glad no one was hit, including his kids who were in the home.

FOX5 reached out to the neighborhood’s homeowners association but no one has responded. A resident shared a notice he received from the Villas at Huntington Homeowners Association, which said it is aware of the recent incident and understands the concerns raised. The notice went on to say the association is compiling recommendations to enhance safety and security measures for the entire community.

Metro police are not providing any details about the shooting or possible suspects. Metro provided a requested report to FOX5 which was heavily redacted.

