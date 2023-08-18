Chelsea Gray’s triple-double leads the Aces, who end the Liberty’s 6-game win streak

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray takes a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:49 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for her second career triple-double and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 88-75 on Thursday night for their 21st straight home victory.

The Las Vegas offense responded after scoring just 63 points in a loss to the Liberty on Tuesday in the Commissioner’s Cup. The rematch on Thursday snapped New York’s six-game winning streak — not including the win in the in-season tournament.

A’ja Wilson added 21 points, Kelsey Plum had 18 points and Jackie Young finished with 16 for Las Vegas (28-3).

Gray, Plum and Young combined for 23 of Las Vegas’ 25 first-quarter points. The Aces closed the first half on a 12-2 run to take a 53-40 lead. Young scored six straight points during the run, and Wilson made four consecutive free throws in the final 35 seconds.

New York got back in it after making six 3-pointers in the third quarter, pulling within 68-64 entering the fourth.

The Aces held the Liberty to just two field goals in the opening six minutes of the fourth. Wilson’s jumper put Las Vegas ahead by double figures with 2:30 remaining.

Sabrina Ionescu hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for New York (24-7). Betnijah Laney added 17 points and Breanna Stewart finished with 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting. Jonquel Jones, who was named the MVP of the Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday, picked up her third foul with 6:37 left in the second quarter and finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Ionescu made five or more 3-pointers for the 11th time this season, passing Diana Taurasi for the most in a season in WNBA history, according to ESPN Stat & Info.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

