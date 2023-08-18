CCSD police arrest school employee for lewdness with a child

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department has arrested a CCSD employee on charges related to attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 16.

According to a district media release, CCSD police arrested Calvin Pouncy, 57, on Tuesday. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Court documents indicate that a criminal complaint was filed and a warrant was issued on July 26.

CCSD said that its investigation of Pouncy began about a year ago. He has been assigned to his home since August 2022 and has reportedly not been on a CCSD campus since the investigation began. He has been employed by the district since November 2018 and was last assigned as a Learning Strategist at Green Valley High School.

Pouncy is facing three charges: luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in a sex act, attempted lewdness by an adult with a child under 16 and contact with a minor or mentally ill person, first offense.

Pouncy has a justice court appearance scheduled for September 18.

