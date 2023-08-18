CCSD explains ‘misunderstandings and possible misrepresentations’ in teacher pay proposal

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District issued a media release on Friday, stating that it believes there have been “misunderstandings and possible misrepresentations” regarding its latest proposal to the Clark County Education Association.

CCSD released details about its proposal on August 10, noting that it includes a 6.875% salary adjustment for all teachers in year one and a 1% increase in year two. Teachers have been seeking raises of 10% and 8% respectively.

In its release today, the district explained its stance on the use of SB231 funds, which it previously stated “only provides for one-time matching funds which cannot be used for recurring expenses.”

CCSD added that it proposed “virtually the same language that was agreed to by the teachers in the Carson City School District and elsewhere,” and it claimed that it “never refused to provide across-the-board pay increases to the teachers.”

“We have offered 8.5% salary increases in the first year and 2% salary increases in the second year,” the release said. “Additionally, all eligible employees would receive step movement in both years of the contract.  We recognize this is less than the 10% first-year and 2% second-year increases agreed to with CCASPE. So why the 1.5% difference in the first year? It all comes down to fairness and equity.”

The release went on to note that an estimated 5,700 employees would be eligible for a pay increase/correction, with an estimated 2,650 of those evaluated being eligible for an increase/correction of over $10,000.

“We hope that CCEA would recognize how important and meaningful these increases are to the currently misaligned employees,” the district said. “We look forward to continuing our negotiations on behalf of our hardworking teachers at the negotiation table in the coming weeks.”

CCEA issued a response on Friday afternoon.

“The money is there,” CCEA added. “CCSD is refusing to pay educators what they are worth.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

