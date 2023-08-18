Arrivals to Maui down 80% as tourists cancel, change plans amid wildfire disaster

(File)
(File)(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flight arrivals are down 80% to Maui as the island struggles to respond to one of the nation’s deadliest wildfires.

Government and tourism officials have repeatedly asked visitors not to travel to West Maui for the foreseeable future as the recovery work continues.

But they’ve also taken paints to say the rest of Maui remains open.

Officials are urging travelers to stay in the Wailea, Kihei, or Makena areas instead.

One reason: The state’s economy relies on the visitor industry and closing Maui could cost billions.

“The economy and tourism is a trickle-down effect. Businesses are either shutting down or thinking of shutting down because of the fact that there’s just no people there to shop and patronize,” said President and CEO of Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association Mufi Hannemann.

“You don’t want them also to lose a job or an opportunity to go back to work which is why I’m calling for a very balanced approach to all of this,” said Hannemann.

While visitors are welcome, officials ask tourists to be respectful.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Multiple people shot in west Las Vegas, suspect in custody
Suspect in custody after one dead, 3 injured in west Las Vegas shooting, stabbing
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley
Buyer (agents) beware: Las Vegas Valley realtors react to looming lawsuit
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary could bring heavy rain to Southern Nevada
Suspect in custody after one dead, 3 injured in west Las Vegas shooting, stabbing
Flooding in a Las Vegas storm drain on Nov. 20, 2019.
The effort to clear Las Vegas storm drains - and help people living in them
The effort to clear storm drains - and help people living in them
The effort to clear storm drains - and help people living in them
The FDA approved a new Alzheimer's drug last month
Holding on to memories: Las Vegas Valley woman seeing results in Alzheimer’s drug study