Usher announces final show dates for Las Vegas Strip residency

Usher performs on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Usher performs on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Denise Truscello | Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher has announced the final dates of performances for his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to promoter Live Nation, the singer’s “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM has sold out all shows to date.

The final 12 performances for “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” are as follows:

November 2023: 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29

December 2023: 1, 2

Tickets for the final 12 shows will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation notes that limited tickets remain for Usher’s previously announced show dates: October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 28

General ticket prices begin at $80.09, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show, according to Live Nation.

All shows begin at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at...
Henderson baseball team loses first game of Little League World Series
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
Shania Twain
Shania Twain announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

We get a look at the cocktails inspired Beyonce & K-Pop group Blackpink as their concerts come...
Blackpink & Beyonce-inspired cocktails
Vegas magician Murray Sawchuck talks about his family-friendly shows coming up at South Point...
Murray Sawchuck performing at the South Point
Lady Gaga's band leader & famous trumpet player Brian Newman & his wife Angie Pontani talk...
Brian Newman & Angie Pontani returning to the Vegas stage
Greg Bartoli, founder & CEO of Popstroke Entertainment Group, talks about partnering with Tiger...
Popstroke Mini Golf breaks ground in Las Vegas