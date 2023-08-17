Usher announces final show dates for Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher has announced the final dates of performances for his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to promoter Live Nation, the singer’s “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM has sold out all shows to date.

The final 12 performances for “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” are as follows:

November 2023: 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29

December 2023: 1, 2

Tickets for the final 12 shows will go on sale to the public Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

Live Nation notes that limited tickets remain for Usher’s previously announced show dates: October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 28

General ticket prices begin at $80.09, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages also are available for each show, according to Live Nation.

All shows begin at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.