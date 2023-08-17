Tiger Woods, Taylormade break ground on PopStroke golf experience in Las Vegas

Greg Bartoli, founder & CEO of Popstroke Entertainment Group, talks about partnering with Tiger Woods to bring the fun & luxurious mini golf experience to Las V
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews have officially broken ground on a golf experience that’s backed by Tiger Woods and Taylormade.

A groundbreaking event was held Wednesday for PopStroke, an “elevated” mini golf and entertainment venue that’s opening at Town Square in Las Vegas.

Developers say PopStroke, which is partnered with Tiger Woods and Taylormade, will feature two 18-hole putting greens, a two-story restaurant, multiple bars and an outdoor beer garden with games like corn hole and foosball.

Located on 3 acres, PopStroke will be located in Town Square on the corner of South Drive and South Main Street.

According to PopStroke, the Las Vegas experience is set to open in Q1 of 2024.

The new location will mark PopStroke’s first spot in Nevada among seven other venues open across Arizona, Florida and Texas.

