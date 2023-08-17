Telemarketer charged with wire fraud arrested by FBI at Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas division of the FBI arrested a man accused of wire fraud Thursday as he has been indicted in New York, according to a spokesperson.

“We were assisting the FBI New York office,” Sandra Breault with the FBI told FOX 5 on Thursday regarding the arrest of Richard Zeitlin.

Zeitlin, 53, is accused of using a multimillion-dollar telemarketing call center business to defraud donors through false and misleading calls that represented political action committees as charities.

Another man, Robert Piaro, 73, was treasurer of four PACs and is accused of defrauding donors through false representation of how their donations would be spent. He was arrested Thursday morning in Fredonia, WI.

Authorities announced that both men were arrested Thursday morning and charged in connection with their schemes to defraud donors while soliciting money for certain PACs.

“As alleged, Richard Zeitlin and Robert Piaro lied to donors who thought they were giving to groups that were helping veterans, aiding law enforcement officers, and fighting breast cancer. Instead, Zeitlin and Piaro allegedly exploited these important causes and the good intentions of everyday citizens to steal millions of dollars in small donations. Today’s arrests demonstrate this Office’s commitment to ensuring that those who exploit charitable causes and political action committees for their own personal gain will be held responsible for their crimes,” US Attorney Damian Williams said.

From about 2017 up to 2020, Zeitlin allegedly used his telemarketing call center business and various associated entities to defraud numerous donors by providing misleading and false information about how the donors’ money would be spent and the nature of the organizations to which they were giving.

Specifically, Zeitlin directed his employees to alter the call scripts used when calling potential donors on behalf of certain PACs in order to mislead potential donors into believing that they would be giving to a direct-services organization (i.e., a charity), rather than to a political advocacy organization (i.e., a PAC).

Among other things, when one PAC treasurer confronted Zeitlin with complaints from donors that solicitation calls falsely represented a PAC as a charity, Zeitlin falsely denied that the calls were being made, acknowledged that such calls would be inappropriate, and refused to give the treasurer any call recordings that would have revealed his fraud.

He then directed these misleading statements and misrepresentations be made so that donors would be more likely to give money, thereby increasing the funds raised and profits for his businesses – which typically received approximately 90% of the funds donated.

In or about May 2022, after learning that he and his businesses were under federal investigation, Zeitlin directed his employees to delete electronic messages relating to his businesses.

