Suspect arrested in California for allegedly killing friend in Las Vegas

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Valley suspect has been arrested for reportedly killing his friend after the victim’s body was found approximately 100 miles away from Las Vegas.

According to a police report, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD) received a report of a possible injured person in the area of Powerline Road and California State Highway 127, near Baker, CA. Deputies responded to the area and located a male, identified as 30-year-old Gino Anthony Julian, and a dead male victim.

Through the course of the SBCSD investigation, detectives learned that Julian and the victim were friends and lived in Las Vegas. The LVMPD Homicide Section was asked to assist in the investigation and detectives subsequently found a homicide scene in Las Vegas.

Due to the homicide reportedly occurring in Las Vegas, LVMPD took over the investigation and identified Julian as the suspect in the case. He was arrested by the SBCSD and booked into the San Bernardino County Jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
Shania Twain
Shania Twain announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Dylan Ihmels
‘Beef over money’ leads to stabbing, attempted murder at downtown Las Vegas hotel parking lot
Raiders 'Ninth Island' shirts benefitting Maui
Raiders to wear, sell ‘Ninth Island’ shirts to benefit Maui after fires
Southwest Gas training facility
Southwest Gas trains employees, first responders for dangerous scenarios across valley
Henderson mayor speaks ahead of Wednesday's Little League World Series game
Henderson mayor speaks ahead of Wednesday's Little League World Series game