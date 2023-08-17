Suspect arrested in California for allegedly killing friend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Valley suspect has been arrested for reportedly killing his friend after the victim’s body was found approximately 100 miles away from Las Vegas.

According to a police report, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD) received a report of a possible injured person in the area of Powerline Road and California State Highway 127, near Baker, CA. Deputies responded to the area and located a male, identified as 30-year-old Gino Anthony Julian, and a dead male victim.

Through the course of the SBCSD investigation, detectives learned that Julian and the victim were friends and lived in Las Vegas. The LVMPD Homicide Section was asked to assist in the investigation and detectives subsequently found a homicide scene in Las Vegas.

Due to the homicide reportedly occurring in Las Vegas, LVMPD took over the investigation and identified Julian as the suspect in the case. He was arrested by the SBCSD and booked into the San Bernardino County Jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

