Power restored after outaged that impacted multiple buildings at UNLV on Thursday
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, advised that a power outage was impacting multiple buildings on the school’s campus Thursday morning.
The university advised that crews are working to identify and resolve the issue.
“Multiple UNLV buildings are experiencing a power-related outage. Users may experience issues with the facility power and wired/wireless networks,” UNLV said in a post.
At about 9:13 a.m., the school updated that power had been restored.
