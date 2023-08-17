Power restored after outaged that impacted multiple buildings at UNLV on Thursday

UNLV campus in Las Vegas.
UNLV campus in Las Vegas.(UNLV/Facebook)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, advised that a power outage was impacting multiple buildings on the school’s campus Thursday morning.

The university advised that crews are working to identify and resolve the issue.

“Multiple UNLV buildings are experiencing a power-related outage. Users may experience issues with the facility power and wired/wireless networks,” UNLV said in a post.

At about 9:13 a.m., the school updated that power had been restored.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at...
Henderson baseball team loses first game of Little League World Series
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Las Vegas police K9 Diko returns to duty after stabbed by suspect
Las Vegas police K9 returns to duty after stabbed by suspect
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 8am - 830am
Las Vegas police K9 returns to duty after stabbed by suspect
PopStroke is seen in Glendale, Arizona
Tiger Woods, Taylormade break ground on PopStroke golf experience in Las Vegas
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley
Buyer (agents) beware: Las Vegas Valley realtors react to looming lawsuit