Power restored after outaged that impacted multiple buildings at UNLV on Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, advised that a power outage was impacting multiple buildings on the school’s campus Thursday morning.

The university advised that crews are working to identify and resolve the issue.

“Multiple UNLV buildings are experiencing a power-related outage. Users may experience issues with the facility power and wired/wireless networks,” UNLV said in a post.

At about 9:13 a.m., the school updated that power had been restored.

UPDATE: NV Energy has restored power to all facilities, be patient as operations return to normal. Please resume normal activities. — UNLV (@unlv) August 17, 2023

