Palms Casino unveils VIP F1 package—for $777K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There will be a host of different ways to enjoy the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, and the Palms Casino Resort has added a new option to the mix—one with a $777,000 price tag.

According to a media release, the 777 Experience includes a weeklong stay in the Empathy Suite, a “veritable masterpiece” that checks in at over 9,000 square feet. The opulent suite boasts two king bedrooms, a private pool and terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip and “artworks adorning every surface,” according to Palms.

This pricey F1 package includes the following:

Seven nights in the Empathy Suite

An additional one-story Sky Villa for seven nights

Two Formula One Hospitality Tickets – Access to prime views of the track, indoor lounge and outdoor terrace, and all-inclusive food and beverage.

Six Grandstand Tickets, including food and beverage.

Dinner for eight at Scotch 80

A VIP Table on the Rooftop Patio at Ghostbar

Seven Bottles of Ace of Spades Rose at Ghostbar

Palms also offers other F1 packages at lower price points. Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is set for Nov. 16-18.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.