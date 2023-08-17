Palms Casino unveils VIP F1 package—for $777K

The Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort is over 9,000 square feet
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There will be a host of different ways to enjoy the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, and the Palms Casino Resort has added a new option to the mix—one with a $777,000 price tag.

According to a media release, the 777 Experience includes a weeklong stay in the Empathy Suite, a “veritable masterpiece” that checks in at over 9,000 square feet. The opulent suite boasts two king bedrooms, a private pool and terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows that offer breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip and “artworks adorning every surface,” according to Palms.

This pricey F1 package includes the following:

  • Seven nights in the Empathy Suite
  • An additional one-story Sky Villa for seven nights
  • Two Formula One Hospitality Tickets – Access to prime views of the track, indoor lounge and outdoor terrace, and all-inclusive food and beverage.
  • Six Grandstand Tickets, including food and beverage.
  • Dinner for eight at Scotch 80
  • A VIP Table on the Rooftop Patio at Ghostbar
  • Seven Bottles of Ace of Spades Rose at Ghostbar

Palms also offers other F1 packages at lower price points. Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend is set for Nov. 16-18.

