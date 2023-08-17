Opportunity Village hosting 10th annual HallOVeen at Magical Forest in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season.

This year’s event will mark the 10th annual HallOVeen at the Magical Forest, according to Opportunity Village.

The outdoor 2.5-acre theme park will open Oct. 6 and operate on select evenings through Halloween, organizers said.

According to Opportunity Village, HallOVeen at the Magical Forest is a family-friendly experience in which the theme park comes “alive with spooky creatures of all shapes and sizes at night.”

Attendees, who are welcome to wear costumes, can enjoy rides, nightly entertainment, trick-or-treat stations and midway carnival games as part of the event.

Benefiting the non-profit, festivities will take place Oct. 6-8, 13-15, 20-31, at the organization’s campus, 6300 West Oakey Campus.

Opportunity Village says tickets for HallOVeen start at $24 if purchased online. For more information on this year’s event, including attraction details and height requirements for children, visit HallOVeen.com.

Nevada’s largest employer of people with disabilities, non-profit Opportunity Village serves people throughout the Las Vegas community with intellectual disabilities.

The organization says it serves over 3,000 individuals annually, providing vocational training, employment, habilitation and social recreation programs and services that improve their lives.

