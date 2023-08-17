Nearly $1,700 worth of sex toys, clothes stolen from Hustler Express: Court docs

Aaron Crew, 57, was indicted after stealing sex toys, clothes and DVDs from the Hustler Express...
Aaron Crew, 57, was indicted after stealing sex toys, clothes and DVDs from the Hustler Express on Elm Street, according to Hamilton County court records.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:51 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was caught on camera stealing nearly $1,700 worth of sex toys, clothes and more from a Downtown adult store.

Aaron Crew, 57, was indicted for breaking and entering after going into Hustler Express on Elm Street and stealing sex toys, clothes and DVDs, according to Hamilton County court records.

“We’ve been reporting people,” says Larry Flynt’s Hustler Express Manager Lamont Powell. “We’ve been taking the security footage and turning it over to detectives. Not even trying to argue with them. Not trying to fight with them. Just trying to cease it pretty much.”

Powell says this is not the first time someone has stole from the store.

“People come in here, they take DVDs, they take sex toys,” says Powell.

According to court documents, Crew used a tool to pry open the front door after the store had closed.

Now, this isn’t the only time Crew has been arrested for breaking and entering, according to court documents.

Since the end of June, Crew has been arrested a total of four times on the same charges, but a grand jury chose to only indict him for stealing from Larry Flynt’s Hustler Express, the records show.

“It does make me mad because we try to look out for our customers,” said Powell. “Some people, they come in here humbly and they buy things. Some people, they come in here with the intention of just stealing. Today that’s going to stop.”

Powell says he loves the Downtown area and he knows people steal from stores across the country, but he hopes any would-be thieves will think twice before taking from his store.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police: Multiple people shot in west Las Vegas, suspect in custody
Suspect in custody after one dead, 3 injured in west Las Vegas shooting, stabbing
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley
Buyer (agents) beware: Las Vegas Valley realtors react to looming lawsuit
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary could bring heavy rain to Southern Nevada
Suspect in custody after one dead, 3 injured in west Las Vegas shooting, stabbing
Flooding in a Las Vegas storm drain on Nov. 20, 2019.
The effort to clear Las Vegas storm drains - and help people living in them
The effort to clear storm drains - and help people living in them
The effort to clear storm drains - and help people living in them
The FDA approved a new Alzheimer's drug last month
Holding on to memories: Las Vegas Valley woman seeing results in Alzheimer’s drug study