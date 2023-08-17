Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has died after he was critically injured early Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while chasing his dog who had run into the street, according to Las Vegas police.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 3:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of E. Flamingo Road and S. Pecos Road.

Police said evidence at the scene, witness statements, and crash video indicated that a 2023 Nissan Kicks was traveling east on E. Flamingo Road, approaching a green traffic signal at S. Pecos Road. A pedestrian was walking a dog near the intersection when the dog darted into the road, police said.

In an attempt to secure the dog, the pedestrian traveled into the approaching Nissan’s path outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police said both the pedestrian and the dog were struck by the vehicle. Clark County Animal Control responded to the scene and determined that the dog did not survive the crash.

The pedestrian, identified as a 58-year-old man, had been transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition. However, on Thursday, police advised that they were notified by the Clark County Coroner’s office that the man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Police say the driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 89th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

