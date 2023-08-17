Man charged with central Las Vegas Valley homicide appears in court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend at their home near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway on Monday appeared in court Thursday.

James Gina III, 50, is accused of murder and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

On Thursday, Gina was ordered to be held without bond and entered a plea of not guilty.

Officers on Monday responded to the home though it is not clear what events led up to the shooting.

Gina has an extensive criminal history including charges of kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, domestic battery, coercion, possession of a stolen vehicle, abuse and neglect of the elderly, assault with a deadly weapon, and operating premises to alter, destroy or disassemble a motor vehicle.

Gina is expected back in court Sept. 5.

