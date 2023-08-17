Man charged with central Las Vegas Valley homicide appears in court

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend at their home near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway on Monday appeared in court Thursday.

James Gina III, 50, is accused of murder and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say

On Thursday, Gina was ordered to be held without bond and entered a plea of not guilty.

Officers on Monday responded to the home though it is not clear what events led up to the shooting.

Gina has an extensive criminal history including charges of kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, domestic battery, coercion, possession of a stolen vehicle, abuse and neglect of the elderly, assault with a deadly weapon, and operating premises to alter, destroy or disassemble a motor vehicle.

Gina is expected back in court Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at...
Henderson baseball team loses first game of Little League World Series
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock’s guitar-shaped hotel design for Las Vegas Strip moves forward
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man dies after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
UNLV campus in Las Vegas.
Power restored after outaged that impacted multiple buildings at UNLV on Thursday
Las Vegas police K9 Diko returns to duty after stabbed by suspect
Las Vegas police K9 returns to duty after stabbed by suspect