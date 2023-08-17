Las Vegas police say 9-year-old dies after crashing off-road motorcycle with no protective gear

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 9-year-old boy has died as a result of injuries he sustained when he crashed an off-road motorcycle while wearing no protective gear.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 12:04 p.m. Sunday on Capistrano Avenue east of the intersection with Burnham Avenue.

Police say that evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a juvenile was riding an off-road motorcycle on the sidewalk without any protective gear. The boy lost control of the vehicle, causing him to overturn and separate from the motorcycle, police said.

Medical personnel had transported the boy to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, police advised that the Clark County Coroner’s office notified them that the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The boy’s death marks the 90th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at...
Henderson baseball team loses first game of Little League World Series
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: multiple people shot in west Las Vegas
Matthew Mannix
Caesars Palace barricade suspect pleads guilty
(Source: MGN)
Las Vegas man sentenced on federal drug, firearms charges
FBI generic
Telemarketer charged with wire fraud arrested by FBI at Las Vegas home