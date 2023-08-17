Las Vegas police say 9-year-old dies after crashing off-road motorcycle with no protective gear

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 9-year-old boy has died as a result of injuries he sustained when he crashed an off-road motorcycle while wearing no protective gear.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 12:04 p.m. Sunday on Capistrano Avenue east of the intersection with Burnham Avenue.

Police say that evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a juvenile was riding an off-road motorcycle on the sidewalk without any protective gear. The boy lost control of the vehicle, causing him to overturn and separate from the motorcycle, police said.

Medical personnel had transported the boy to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, police advised that the Clark County Coroner’s office notified them that the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The boy’s death marks the 90th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

