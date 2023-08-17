Las Vegas police: multiple people shot in west Las Vegas

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple people have been shot near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard at about 2:42 p.m.

One person is dead and two others have been shot, police said. The investigation is ongoing and police said to avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

