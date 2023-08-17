Las Vegas police K9 returns to duty after stabbed by suspect

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says one of its K9 officers has recovered and is back to work after he was stabbed by a suspect on July 24.

According to Las Vegas police, K9 officer Diko was stabbed several times while trying to take a suspect, identified as Ezekiel Barnes, into custody on July 24 in the 3900 block of Cambridge Street. Police said Barnes is facing numerous charges including attempting to injure or kill a police animal.

On Wednesday night, Las Vegas police shared that K9 Diko has been cleared to return to duty.

“K9 Diko has been cleared to return to duty and he’s already helped find a bad guy!” police wrote in a post on social media. “His handler, K9 Officer Camacho, is excited to have his partner riding in the back of the SUV on calls again!”

