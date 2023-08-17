Las Vegas man sentenced on federal drug, firearms charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced by United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for selling more than 800 grams of methamphetamine and 25 firearms—including a shotgun and machine guns.

Charles Sanders, 39, also known as “Cheeze,” pleaded guilty on May 4 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of trafficking firearms. According to court documents, between July 20, 2022 and September 13, 2022, Sanders conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Over the course of the conspiracy, he sold 25 firearms, including a shotgun and three machine guns, and 811 grams of methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Cicolani for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Miller for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made the announcement.

The ATF, HSI, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Sokolich prosecuted the case. This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States, using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

