Las Vegas man sentenced on federal drug, firearms charges

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced by United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for selling more than 800 grams of methamphetamine and 25 firearms—including a shotgun and machine guns.

Charles Sanders, 39, also known as “Cheeze,” pleaded guilty on May 4 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of trafficking firearms. According to court documents, between July 20, 2022 and September 13, 2022, Sanders conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Over the course of the conspiracy, he sold 25 firearms, including a shotgun and three machine guns, and 811 grams of methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Cicolani for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Miller for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made the announcement.

The ATF, HSI, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Sokolich prosecuted the case. This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States, using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Henderson, Nev., lines the first baseline and Smithfield, R.I. lines the third baseline at...
Henderson baseball team loses first game of Little League World Series
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
Las Vegas Airbnb birthday party ends with bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police: multiple people shot in west Las Vegas
Matthew Mannix
Caesars Palace barricade suspect pleads guilty
FBI generic
Telemarketer charged with wire fraud arrested by FBI at Las Vegas home
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say 9-year-old dies after crashing off-road motorcycle with no protective gear