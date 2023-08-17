Iconic Las Vegas landmarks to light up pink for K-Pop group BLACKPINK
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several iconic Las Vegas landmarks will illuminate pink this week in celebration of K-Pop group BLACKPINK.
BLACKPINK is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 18.
As part of the festivities, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has released a schedule for the landmarks that will light up pink for the group.
Wednesday, Aug.16 to Monday, Aug. 21
- Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign
Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18
- Eiffel Tower at Paris Hotel & Casino
- Harry Reid International Airport, East Ramp Control Tower
- High Roller at The LINQ Promenade
- Las Vegas Gateway Arches
- Luxor Hotel & Casino
- Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
- The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod
The LVCVA also notes that there will be a photo opp set up outside Caesars Palace for fans to celebrate the group: Thursday, Aug. 17 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 18 from 6-9 p.m.
