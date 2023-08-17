Iconic Las Vegas landmarks to light up pink for K-Pop group BLACKPINK

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several iconic Las Vegas landmarks will illuminate pink this week in celebration of K-Pop group BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 18.

As part of the festivities, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has released a schedule for the landmarks that will light up pink for the group.

Wednesday, Aug.16 to Monday, Aug. 21

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign

Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18

Eiffel Tower at Paris Hotel & Casino

Harry Reid International Airport, East Ramp Control Tower

High Roller at The LINQ Promenade

Las Vegas Gateway Arches

Luxor Hotel & Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

The LVCVA also notes that there will be a photo opp set up outside Caesars Palace for fans to celebrate the group: Thursday, Aug. 17 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 18 from 6-9 p.m.

