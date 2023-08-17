Iconic Las Vegas landmarks to light up pink for K-Pop group BLACKPINK

Blackpink, from left, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the...
Blackpink, from left, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several iconic Las Vegas landmarks will illuminate pink this week in celebration of K-Pop group BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK is set to perform at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 18.

As part of the festivities, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has released a schedule for the landmarks that will light up pink for the group.

Wednesday, Aug.16 to Monday, Aug. 21

  • Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign

Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18

  • Eiffel Tower at Paris Hotel & Casino
  • Harry Reid International Airport, East Ramp Control Tower
  • High Roller at The LINQ Promenade
  • Las Vegas Gateway Arches
  • Luxor Hotel & Casino
  • Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
  • The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

The LVCVA also notes that there will be a photo opp set up outside Caesars Palace for fans to celebrate the group: Thursday, Aug. 17 from 7:30-11:30 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 18 from 6-9 p.m.

