Henderson man’s family sees burned Maui home for first time as he tries to convince them to come to 9th Island

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man’s 91-year-old mom and eight siblings lost everything in the Maui fire. The house he helped buy burned to the ground. He plans to soon travel to the island to convince his mom to come stay here on the 9th Island as Maui begins to rebuild.

“I told my mom I am just going to work so hard and get the money so we can buy our own house,” recounted Eddylmar Misay who goes by Josh. Wednesday, the family got to see the scorched remains for the first time.

“House is gone. We had so many memories that we could never get back,” Misay told FOX5 via Zoom. Misay’s family just returned for the first time after fleeing for their lives a week ago. Josh got a frantic phone call in the middle of the night from his elderly mother when the fire was fast encroaching on their home. “I said, ‘What is going on?’ She said, ‘There is fire everywhere, so we have to get out,’” Misay recounted.

Unlike more than 100 of their neighbors, they did get out but had to leave everything behind. “They went to my brother-in-law’s sister’s house on the other side of the island… my other family they were staying in their cars no food, no water, no clothing,” Misay revealed. Now Misay’s family is getting those things through donations at shelters but know they are only temporary. “I’ve been convincing them to move to Henderson, but Maui is their home they don’t want to leave Maui,” Misay explained.

Soon, Misay will travel to his former home to offer help and to try and bring them back to Vegas even for a short time. When Misay originally came to Henderson in 1999 for work, he thought his stay would be temporary. “I was working at the Hyatt Regency Maui and then they opened Lake Las Vegas Hyatt… so I got a job there,” Misay stated. With his family still in Maui so too is part of Misay’s heart and what has happened to those he loves and so many others is almost more than he can take. “The whole downtown Lahaina, seeing the footage, the video and everything, it is very sickening,” Misay shared.

All the homes on the street where Misay’s family lived are gone. He has set up a GoFundMe to help his family as they are now homeless. You can learn more here: GoFundMe

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.