LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Hard Rock Hotel’s proposed guitar-shaped building project on the Las Vegas Strip was approved by the Clark County Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

The vote means the tower, part of a rebranding of the Mirage, can move forward.

Part of the hotel will be where the Mirage volcano currently is.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.