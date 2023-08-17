Forecast Outlook - 08/17/23

Hurricane Hilary continues to intensify off the coast of western Mexico, and it’s expected to become a major hurricane by Friday. We’re on track for big weather changes this weekend as tropical moisture from Hilary surges into the Desert Southwest. Before heavier rain arrives this weekend, we’ll see scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The thunderstorms we saw develop over the mountains Wednesday afternoon are coming to an end tonight. We’ll keep it dry into Thursday morning with overnight temperatures in the 80s. With scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, the forecast high is at 105°. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast on Friday with a forecast high at 103° in Las Vegas.

Hilary is forecast to become a hurricane as it tracks north off the Baja coast. By the time it reaches California, the colder water will weaken the storm, but the tropical moisture is still expected to have significant impacts on the region. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to pick up Saturday afternoon and evening. Rounds of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are forecast to continue through Sunday and Monday as the remnant moisture from Hilary moves through Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.