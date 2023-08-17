Deputy talks mother out of jumping into river with her baby, sheriff says

Muscogee County Deputy Aliyah Miller stopped a distraught mother from jumping into the river...
Muscogee County Deputy Aliyah Miller stopped a distraught mother from jumping into the river with her 2-month-old child, according to the sheriff.(Source: Sheriff Greg Countryman via Facebook)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:46 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (Gray News) - A Georgia deputy is being praised as a hero after the sheriff says she stopped a woman from jumping into the river with her baby.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman released a statement commending Deputy Aliyah Miller for her “heroic actions.” He said law enforcement received numerous calls Wednesday about a distraught woman on Facebook Live who was threatening to jump into the river with her 2-month-old child.

He said Miller goes for daily walks on her lunch break and decided to walk by the Columbus River Walk, where she saw the mother and officers with the Columbus Police Department.

The deputy was able to talk to the mother and get the baby from her safely. Police were then able to get the mother the assistance she needed, according to Countryman.

Miller stayed with the infant until a family member arrived.

The sheriff thanked Miller, Columbus Police and other emergency responders for their quick thinking.

“Your dedication to going above and beyond the call of duty is what we should all strive to achieve each and every day,” he wrote. “Working together, accomplishing great things.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
Shania Twain
Shania Twain announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

New York surgeons transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead man, and for over a month, it's...
Success of pig-human kidney transplant offers hope for patients in need
Airbnb birthday party ends with dozens of bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Airbnb birthday party ends with dozens of bullets flying, hitting homes and cars
Homes are nothing but ashes after the wildfires in Hawaii.
Henderson man’s family sees burned Maui home for first time as he tries to convince them to come to 9th Island
A Kansas prosecutor says a police raid on a small weekly newspaper wasn’t supported by...
Items seized from Kansas newspaper in police raid to be returned