‘Beef over money’ leads to stabbing, attempted murder at downtown Las Vegas hotel parking lot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a suspect after he reportedly stabbed a man 30-40 times during an altercation at a downtown Las Vegas hotel parking lot.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the Main Street Station parking lot at approximately 8:56 p.m. on August 13. Upon arrival, they found one man with blood on his face, handcuffed on the ground. Security officers were assisting another man that was bleeding from both of his arms and his abdomen.

Officers applied a chest seal and a tourniquet to the victim’s injuries. He was taken to UMC and an officer reported that the victim had approximately 30-40 stab wounds.

The other man was identified through his Nevada driver’s license as Dylan Ihmels of Henderson. He was read his Miranda rights and told police that the incident was a “beef over money.” The suspect was taken to UMC and treated for his injuries.

A witness and friend of the victim told officers that the victim and someone who looked like the suspect were involved in a verbal argument at the Strat earlier in the day. She said they were walking toward their car in the parking lot later when Ihmels approached them and initiated a “verbal argument that escalated to a physical altercation.”

The police report said that the two men went to the ground, where the suspect produced a small knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. Police obtained surveillance footage of the altercation from a nearby hotel. It showed that hotel security officers arrived at approximately 8:53 p.m. and separated the two men.

Ihmels was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. He has a preliminary hearing in justice court scheduled for August 31.

