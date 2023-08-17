All major industry sectors in Nevada ‘fully recovered’ from pandemic, says employment report

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) July 2023 economic report, Nevada’s unemployment rate decreased slightly from June to July, going from 5.4 percent to 5.3 percent for a decrease of 0.1 percentage points.

The labor force in the state grew by 3,400 and July marked the eighth consecutive month that the state has seen an increase in the labor force.

In July, for the first time all major industry sectors in the state have fully recovered from the COVID pandemic, employing more workers than they did before the pandemic. The unemployment rate remains somewhat high compared to other states as workers reenter the labor force, and our employment growth remains relatively high.

The report noted that seasonally-adjusted Las Vegas employment increased by 1,700 jobs (0.2%) since June, an increase of 41,200 jobs (3.8%) since July 2022. . The unadjusted rate saw an increase, moving from 5.7% to 5.8% for an increase of 0.1 percentage points, which the report said is likely due to changes in the seasonal staffing patterns of schools during the summer.

The non-seasonally adjusted rate being up while the adjusted rate is down could be indicative of there being less of an increase in unemployment due to these seasonal factors than what is typical. According to the state’s LAUS program, Nevada’s labor force grew by 3,400, which was largely due to an increase in the number of employed individuals and a marginal change in the number of unemployed individuals.

The state’s labor force has grown by approximately 24,000, or 1.5 percentage points, over the last year. The state of Nevada has seen a month-over-month increase in its labor force for the past eight months consecutively, dating back to December of 2022.

Additional labor market information can be found here.

