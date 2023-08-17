Airbnb birthday party ends with dozens of bullets flying, hitting homes and cars

An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting
An AirBnB home in Las Vegas was the scene of a shooting(FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The owner who rented out her home as an Airbnb over the weekend says there were only supposed to be a few people there for a 20-year-old woman’s birthday party.

That party turned into a wild shootout, with neighbors saying more than 50 bullets flew near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache. Home security video captured the gunfire around 2:30 Monday morning.

Bullets hit Ty Rodriguez’s home.

“It’s just crazy to think that it could happen in your own neighborhood. And you know it could have easily went through the house and injured people that were most likely sleeping, animals, kids or anything,” said Rodriguez.

One couple showed FOX5 a bullet that went through a wall and landed in their dining room. FOX5 saw at least five homes that were struck by bullets. At least two of them were hit multiple times.

FOX5 spoke to a person who identified herself as the homeowner who rented out her home as an Airbnb. Luoyi Pan said she was out of town ON Saturday, Sunday and Monday and didn’t know what happened until she returned home.

“Oh, God. That’s unbelievable. Terrible. Why? Why those kids bring guns to the private birthday party. Are they crazy?” said Pan.

She said she was shocked and sorry about the incident. She didn’t know about the damage until FOX5 showed her some homes with bullet holes.

“Oh God. God. That’s unbelievable. I’m really sorry,” said Pan.

As FOX5 was showing Pan bullet holes in one home, someone drove into the driveway. Pan approached a man and hugged him.

“I deeply apologize and I will fix anything for you too. I’m responsible. I’m responsible for that. I’m really sorry for that, really,” Pan told him.

The man told Pan he lives at the home, and was there at the time, along with his kids. He said nine bullets hit his home and HE was glad no one was hit.

“No party anymore. No party. I swear no party for here,” Pan told him.

Some neighbors told FOX5 there have been several parties at the home, with some every other weekend. Pan denied that and said there hasn’t been a party at the home for seven months.

Pan said she wants to know who fired the shots and will be contacting Metro police to provide information, including who rented the home. FOX5 has not heard about any injuries. Metro Police have not provided any details about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

