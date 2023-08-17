2 wanted suspects involved in barricade situation near Las Vegas Strip
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police responded to a barricade situation near the Strip on Thursday.
Police said two wanted suspects were located in the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue. Both individuals refused to surrender and barricaded themselves inside of a room.
They have since been taken into custody after surrounding units were evacuated.
