Volunteers needed to plant new Joshua Trees following Dome Fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Efforts to restore the Joshua Tree forest continue some three years after the Dome fire charred more than 70 square miles of Cima Dome.

The Mohave National Preserve is asking for your help in planting new Joshua Trees after the Dome Fire that burned over 43,000 acres back in August 2020.

Conservationists estimate more than a million trees were lost to the blaze.

The national park service now needs help planting the seed that will replace them.

Rangers are currently recruiting volunteers for weekend sessions that begin in October.

Weekend sessions in October:

October 6th to 8th

October 13th to 15th

October 20th to 22nd

October 27th to 29th

They’re looking for experienced hikers who can carry at least 30 pounds. You’ll also need to know how to navigate using GPS, and you’ll need to be a capable, self-sufficient camper.

For information on the restoration project is available on the Mojave National Preserve website.

