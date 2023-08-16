Volunteers needed to plant new Joshua Trees following Dome Fire

Volunteers needed to plant new Joshua Trees following Dome Fire
Volunteers needed to plant new Joshua Trees following Dome Fire(Mohave National Preserve)
By Cody Lee and Alan Squires
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Efforts to restore the Joshua Tree forest continue some three years after the Dome fire charred more than 70 square miles of Cima Dome.

The Mohave National Preserve is asking for your help in planting new Joshua Trees after the Dome Fire that burned over 43,000 acres back in August 2020.

Conservationists estimate more than a million trees were lost to the blaze.

The national park service now needs help planting the seed that will replace them.

Rangers are currently recruiting volunteers for weekend sessions that begin in October.

Weekend sessions in October:

  • October 6th to 8th
  • October 13th to 15th
  • October 20th to 22nd
  • October 27th to 29th

They’re looking for experienced hikers who can carry at least 30 pounds. You’ll also need to know how to navigate using GPS, and you’ll need to be a capable, self-sufficient camper.

For information on the restoration project is available on the Mojave National Preserve website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
Shania Twain
Shania Twain announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Raiders 'Ninth Island' shirts benefitting Maui
Raiders to wear, sell ‘Ninth Island’ shirts to benefit Maui after fires
Southwest Gas training facility
Southwest Gas trains employees, first responders for dangerous scenarios across valley
Henderson mayor speaks ahead of Wednesday's Little League World Series game
Henderson mayor speaks ahead of Wednesday's Little League World Series game
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Speedway Children’s Charities ‘Laps for Charity Under the Lights’ on...
Charity event offers chance for fans to live out NASCAR dreams under the lights in Las Vegas