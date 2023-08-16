Tropicana Ave. to close fully at I-15 on Wednesday night

Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that there will be a full closure on Tropicana Ave. tonight.

According to an NDOT media release, Tropicana between Dean Martin Dr. and New York-New York will be fully closed eastbound & westbound on August 16, beginning at 11:59 p.m., and will remain closed until 4 a.m. for overhead utility work. The I-15 northbound off-ramp to Tropicana Ave. and the Tropicana Ave. on-ramp to I-15 southbound will also be closed.

During this period, utility crews will move overhead cables that stretch across Tropicana Ave. on the east side of the Dean Martin/Tropicana intersection. These efforts are integral to the ongoing I-15/Tropicana project, which broke ground in May 2022.

For the fastest alternate route to your destination, NDOT suggests using the free app WAZE.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
Shania Twain
Shania Twain announces new residency on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Firefighters are trying to limit damage to the environment during the York Fire
Report ranks Nevada in bottom 5 for impact of natural disasters
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Report: Argument over beer led to shooting outside Caesars Palace
The start finish line is pictured at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 in Las...
Charity event allows you to drive your vehicle around Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say woman arrested after accused in boyfriend’s death