Tropicana Ave. to close fully at I-15 on Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that there will be a full closure on Tropicana Ave. tonight.

According to an NDOT media release, Tropicana between Dean Martin Dr. and New York-New York will be fully closed eastbound & westbound on August 16, beginning at 11:59 p.m., and will remain closed until 4 a.m. for overhead utility work. The I-15 northbound off-ramp to Tropicana Ave. and the Tropicana Ave. on-ramp to I-15 southbound will also be closed.

During this period, utility crews will move overhead cables that stretch across Tropicana Ave. on the east side of the Dean Martin/Tropicana intersection. These efforts are integral to the ongoing I-15/Tropicana project, which broke ground in May 2022.

For the fastest alternate route to your destination, NDOT suggests using the free app WAZE.

