Teachers question merits of CCSD’s proposed pay raise

By Mike Allen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District teachers are skeptical about the actual percentage their salaries will increase if the district’s proposal of 6.875% is implemented, with a 1% increase the following year.

The Clark County Education Association, Nevada’s largest teacher union, wants a 10% raise in year one and an 8% raise in year two of a new contract. Multiple teachers have reached out to FOX5, saying that the district’s proposal amounts to much less than 6.875%.

“I’m college educated,” one CCSD teacher told FOX5 on the condition of anonymity. “I’m a licensed professional, and I shouldn’t have to say to myself, ‘I have $60 to spend on groceries for the next two weeks and calculate things on my phone of what I’m putting in my cart.’”

This teacher asserts that after taking out money for the Public Employees Retirement System fund, and the desired overtime pay that teachers at a few dozen schools want for working 19 extra minutes per school day, which the district has said will be covered instead by their regular hourly rate of pay, the effective raise would be less than 2%.

“That’s frustrating,” the teacher said. “My time is worth more than that. The amount of time and the amount of money that I put into my classroom is more than what my raise is going to be.”

She mentioned she is cautiously hopeful that a deal can be hammered out between the district and union that represents her.

“I know I can make a difference in these kids’ lives,” And I don’t want to leave.”

But she says she would leave the district if she doesn’t get the raise she feels she deserves.

“I want to be here,” she said. “I want to teach here. But I also have to be respected, appreciated and supported. And that’s something that I don’t feel.”

Teachers will be looking toward Thursday for a possible end to this contract dispute. That’s when CCEA and CCSD meet again to negotiate.

