Report ranks Nevada in bottom 5 for impact of natural disasters

Firefighters are trying to limit damage to the environment during the York Fire
Firefighters are trying to limit damage to the environment during the York Fire(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the deadliest U.S. wildfires ever estimated to have caused $5.5 billion in damage and claimed nearly 100 lives in Hawaii, and the damage and death tolls growing, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.

To determine the states most impacted by natural disasters, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key metrics. Those metrics are the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, as well as the loss amount per capita of those disasters. The current situation in Hawaii is especially impactful, given the fact that Hawaii normally has few natural disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage.

Source: WalletHub

Overall, the Silver State was ranked 46th out of 50 for the impact of natural disasters.

Natural Disaster Impact in Nevada (1=Most, 25=Avg.):

  • 43rd – Number of Climate Disasters Causing $1 Billion+ in Damage (1980 – 2023)
  • 50th – Loss Amount from Climate Disasters Causing $1 Billion+ in Damage per Capita (1980 – 2023)

The full report is available here.

