Report: Argument over beer led to shooting outside Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police believe that an argument over a beer led to a man getting shot outside Caesars Palace last month.

According to an LVMPD report, detectives with the Convention Center Area Command Patrol investigations unit responded in reference to a shooting that happened at approximately 1:51 p.m. on July 30 at a bus stop outside of Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound that was initially described as “grazing” his arm. Witnesses suggested that an argument occurred between the victim and a suspect “over a beer.” The victim said that the suspect, who was unknown to him, “quickly approached him, said something unintelligible and shot him.”

A woman on the scene fashioned a tourniquet out of a t-shirt and applied it to the victim’s wound until police arrived. She was then reportedly “uncooperative” with authorities, who later tracked her down at Las Vegas City Jail on unrelated charges, where she refused to speak about the shooting.

The victim was taken to UMC and underwent surgery. Police said the gunshot entered the man’s left arm and lodged in the left side of his abdomen. Police found a beer bottle that they believe the suspect touched at the scene and recovered it as evidence. Two bracelets and “a significant amount of blood” were also seen. Additionally, police observed a distinctive shoe pattern in the blood at the crime scene.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or light-skinned black male, thin, with a short, shaved haircut and facial hair, wearing a dark green t-shirt, black pants, black and white shoes and a black backpack with red straps. Video surveillance also indicated that he had a distinct and visible tattoo on his left forearm.

The Caesars Palace investigative team provided several more surveillance photos of the suspect. A subsequent investigation led police to identify the suspect as Dwayne R. Brown. The suspect was seen in surveillance photos wearing a pair of bracelets on the same arm as the tattoo. Video showed him leaving the crime scene on foot, no longer wearing the bracelets.

The victim later identified Brown in a police photo lineup. Metro conducted a records check on Brown and discovered “an extensive local criminal record” including battery, robbery and narcotics-related charges, among others.

Two LVMPD officers conducting a routine patrol on August 5 at approximately 11 p.m. saw a man matching Brown’s description in the area of Flamingo Rd. and Arville St. The officers followed him into a store, where he immediately “started resisting by tensing his muscles and refusing to place his hands behind his back,” according to a police report. After a short struggle, Brown was handcuffed, taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

Officers recovered a silver revolver that the suspect reportedly brought into the store. Brown is now facing charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. He has a court appearance scheduled for August 23.

