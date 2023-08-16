Fossils discovered at popular tourist destination could be 100,000 years old

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent...
A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.(WPDE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – Some fossils recently uncovered along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, could be up to 100,000 years old.

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.

An expert in the area said remains like those are often unknowingly found underneath the feet of beachgoers and swimmers.

Usually, a thin layer of sand covers them closer to shore.

Farther out in the water, they create a good habitat for fish.

Copyright 2023 WPDE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock hotel’s guitar-shaped design takes form for Las Vegas Strip
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep anti-California license plate
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Las Vegas police respond to brawl involving 10 juvenile girls in southeast valley
Man critically injured after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas
Man critically injured after hit by car while chasing dog who ran into street in east Las Vegas

Latest News

England's Lauren Hemp, left, scores her side's second goal past Australia's goalkeeper...
England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women’s World Cup final against Spain
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea offers the first official confirmation that it has detained US soldier Travis King
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say woman arrested after accused in boyfriend’s death
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup
According to the family, the children, Mia, Ava and Hunter, who are 14, 10 and 4-years-old...
3 of 4 children in family have rare progressive disorder