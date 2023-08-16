Raising Cane’s donating portion of Thursday’s sales to Maui shelter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raising Cane’s on Thursday will donate a portion of its sales to a shelter in Maui in the wake of the devastating Lahaina wildfire.

According to Raising Cane’s, the eatery will donate 15% of its profits on Thursday, Aug. 16, to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO), a Maui-based shelter located in Lahaina.

“Maui holds such a special place in my heart –not only is it where my wife and I got married, but it’s also home to one of our Restaurants and so many residents and Customers that have always been so kind to us. I’m glad all of our Restaurants are able to come together to generate a donation for such a great cause that is in critical need of support at this time,” said Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves. “KHAKO is an amazing organization that has done so much to serve the people of Maui and they continue going above and beyond each day to further help those displaces by the wildfires.”

According to Cane’s, “the funds will be used to support those displaced and in the rebuilding efforts of the shelter’s Westside Center.” The Westside Center, according to the eatery, was a 78-unit housing center in Lahaina that was completely lost as a result of the wildfire.

All Raising Cane’s locations in the United States are participating in the offer on Thursday.

Cane’s advised that the donation will be automatically applied to all orders on Aug. 17 and customers do not need to mention the fundraiser.

For more information on the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO), visit www.khako.org.

