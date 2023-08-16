Raiders to wear, sell ‘Ninth Island’ shirts to benefit Maui after fires

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders will wear special “Ninth Island” t-shirts ahead of their preseason game against the Rams Saturday to show support to Hawaii in dealing in the aftermath of devastating wildfires.

The shirts are a nod to Vegas’ nickname due to the large Hawaiian population in the area. The t-shirts will be available for purchase starting Saturday, with 100% of the net proceeds being donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Resilience Fund. The fund helps with the ongoing needs in Maui, including food, shelter and financial services.

In addition, the Raiders Foundation announced it would donate $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Raiders employees will also help put care packages together to ship to the islands.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by the Maui wildfires, both in Hawaii and here in our community,” said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. “We hope our efforts remind those affected that our hearts are with them and we are sending them strength and comfort.”

