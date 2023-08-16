Raiders remove 1st-round pick Tyree Wilson from the non-football injury list

(AP) - The Las Vegas Raiders removed first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson off the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

Wilson, a defensive end drafted seventh overall, was placed on that injury list before training camp because of a foot injury suffered last season at Texas Tech. He also didn’t participate in organized team activities or minicamp.

The Raiders hope Wilson will be a part of the rotation this season that includes Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and aid a pass rush that ranked 30th in the NFL last season. Wilson had seven sacks each of his last two seasons at Texas Tech.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said last week he thought Wilson was close to being able to compete in camp. The Raiders began the first of two joint practices Wednesday with the Los Angeles Rams in Thousand Oaks, California.

Raiders 1st round pick DE Tyree Wilson is off the PUP list and on the field. pic.twitter.com/2JJixVgJkz — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) August 16, 2023

There was no corresponding move because Wilson already was on the active roster.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.