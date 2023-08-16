Raiders remove 1st-round pick Tyree Wilson from the non-football injury list

Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson stands on stage after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with...
Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson stands on stage after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - The Las Vegas Raiders removed first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson off the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

Wilson, a defensive end drafted seventh overall, was placed on that injury list before training camp because of a foot injury suffered last season at Texas Tech. He also didn’t participate in organized team activities or minicamp.

The Raiders hope Wilson will be a part of the rotation this season that includes Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and aid a pass rush that ranked 30th in the NFL last season. Wilson had seven sacks each of his last two seasons at Texas Tech.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said last week he thought Wilson was close to being able to compete in camp. The Raiders began the first of two joint practices Wednesday with the Los Angeles Rams in Thousand Oaks, California.

There was no corresponding move because Wilson already was on the active roster.

